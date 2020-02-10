Last year was a big year for arts and entertainment in Cobb, promising a bright 2020 and beyond. Some of the highlights included Cobb Travel & Tourism’s launch of Cobb Arts VIBE, a collaborative approach to the arts joining many of the county’s leading arts organizations: Atlanta Ballet’s announcement that, after 25 years, it would be leaving The Fox for its production of “The Nutcracker” in favor of Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center; and the M2R Trailfest solidifying its place as the biggest arts festival in Cobb with only promise in sight.
Here is a deeper look into each of the year’s top stories.
Cobb Travel & Tourism launches Cobb Arts VIBE
The Cobb Arts VIBE initiative began in 2018 when Cobb Travel & Tourism launched a Cobb arts market study that involved 44 committed arts leaders throughout Cobb County, representing the performing arts, visual arts and cultural heritage arts. Led by MARKET Street Services, the goal was to bring together leaders and stakeholders from throughout the county to create opportunities, conversations and relationships.
Many of the local arts leaders asked what can local arts organizations do together that cannot be done separately, and what would be the impact if they were to create a connected arts community?
As the group of arts leaders journeyed through the process, they began to realize that their common thread was creating experiences. No matter what part of the arts spectrum the organizations were on, everyone created experiences.
From that, this collective group formed the Cobb Arts VIBE, standing for “Visionaries Imagining Bold Experiences.”
The Cobb Arts VIBE is now working together to form a collective vision for Cobb’s arts community.
“People want to be in a place where they can be engaged by the world around them. The arts are a catalyst and are an incredible part of connecting with the communities. The Cobb Arts VIBE shows the world that arts are thriving in Cobb,” the group’s website states.
The group currently has members from the following Cobb arts organizations:
Acworth Arts Alliance
ArtsBridge Foundation
Atlanta Ballet
Atlanta Lyric Theatre
Atlanta Opera
Center Stage North
City of Acworth
City of Austell
City of Kennesaw
City of Marietta
City of Powder Springs
City of Smyrna
Cobb County Cultural Affairs
Cobb County School District
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society, Inc
Coca-Cola Roxy
Friends of the Mable House
Georgia Ballet
Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theater
Georgia Symphony Orchestra
Gone with the Wind Museum
Kennesaw Art & Cultural Commission
Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park
Kennesaw State University
Marietta Arts Council
Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art
Marietta Museum of History
Marietta Visitors Bureau
Mountain View Arts Alliance
Six Flags Over Georgia
Smith Gilbert Gardens
South Cobb Arts Alliance
Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History
The Battery Atlanta
The Branding Project
The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
Theater in the Square
Atlanta Ballet moving “The Nutcracker” to Cobb
After 25 years, more than 500 performances and three different versions of the beloved holiday classic, Atlanta Ballet announced last July that “The Nutcracker” would have its final run at the Fox Theatre in 2019. This year, the Atlanta Ballet will break its nearly three-decades-long partnership with The Fox to perform “The Nutcracker” at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.
The Atlanta Ballet had already been performing most of its regular season productions at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, and will continue to do so this year.
“It has been an honor to call the Fox Theatre ‘home’ every December for more than two decades,” said Arturo Jacobus, president and CEO of Atlanta Ballet. “We are grateful for our longstanding relationship with the Fox Theatre, and we wish them the best with their future holiday programming.”
Atlanta Ballet has a long history of performing its productions of “The Nutcracker” at the Fox Theatre. After dancing under George Balanchine at New York City Ballet, Atlanta Ballet Artistic Director Emeritus Robert Barnett was granted permission by the esteemed choreographer to bring his version to Atlanta Ballet. Atlanta Ballet performed Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” at the Fox Theatre for the first time in 1975, and annual performances of the production continued there until it was moved to Atlanta Civic Center in 1985. After years of performing Balanchine’s “Nutcracker” at the Atlanta Civic Center, Atlanta Ballet brought the production back to the Fox Theatre in 1994 – the year Barnett retired.
In 1995, former artistic director John McFall premiered his version of the holiday tale at the Fox Theatre, which ran every December for more than two decades. Under the direction of Atlanta Ballet’s fourth artistic director, Gennadi Nedvigin, and presented by The Carlos Family In Honor of Thalia N. Carlos, Atlanta Ballet debuted its newest production of “The Nutcracker” at the historic venue in December 2018, featuring choreography by Yuri Possokhov.
With larger-than-life sets, stellar lighting and groundbreaking projections developed by a world-class creative team that includes Tony Award-winning and -nominated designers, Atlanta Ballet’s newest production of “The Nutcracker” features a new generation of theatre technology. As one of the top major performing arts facilities in the metro Atlanta area, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre is well equipped to support the needs of this ultra-high-tech production.
“While we are going to miss its twinkling marquee, iconic starry sky, elaborate Moorish décor and, of course, our dear friend ‘Mighty Mo,’ we are thrilled to introduce audiences to a brand-new, state-of-the-art Nutcracker experience at the incredible Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre,” Jacobus said. “We look forward to continuing to make memories with longtime Nutcracker-goers as well as establishing new traditions with the next generation of Nutcracker audiences at this world-class venue.”
“We are delighted to welcome this gorgeous production and fantastical story ballet to our venue and celebrate one of the city’s most beloved holiday traditions,” said Michele Swann, general manager and CEO of Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.
In addition to offering audiences a spectacular theatre experience, Atlanta Ballet aims to extend the number of Nutcracker performances, giving local Atlantans and tourists alike more opportunities to escape from reality and enter the enchanting dream world that is “The Nutcracker.”
“The Fox Theatre holds a special place in the hearts of so many families who have established a tradition in attending Atlanta Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker every holiday season, and we are excited to celebrate the legacy that is ‘The Nutcracker at the Fox’ at every performance throughout this final run,” said Nedvigin. “We are lucky to have the opportunity to present future productions of The Nutcracker at such a remarkable facility that is specifically designed for performing arts. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre will serve as an ideal venue for audiences to experience this cutting-edge production in all its high-tech glory.”
M2R Trailfest immersive arts festival brings more murals to the Marietta Square and solidifies place as county's biggest arts festival
Originally planned as a celebration to open the Mountain to River Trail, the M2R Trailfest, in its third year, has quickly made its mark as one of Marietta’s most anticipated – and certainly most artistic – festivals.
Each May, since its inception in 2018, the Marietta Arts Council debuts new and more expansive public art installations and performances at the M2R TrailFest. The City of Marietta’s Mountain to River (M2R) Trail brings communities together unlike any trail Marietta has seen before. From Lewis Park, through the Marietta Square, and ending in Brown Park, M2R TrailFest invites attendees to enjoy the parks, trails, and all that the City of Marietta’s artistic talents has to offer in an immersive day of public art.
The juried art event will celebrate the thriving art scene in Marietta and pay homage to the historical and cultural landscape of the entire city, all while encouraging new and returning visitors to visit again. The festival will reflect and honor Marietta through dance, music, performance, installations, the fence gallery exhibit, as well as the return of the popular sculpture and expanded mural tour.
On the Saturday of Mother’s Day weekend, join the Marietta Arts Council at 11 a.m. at Atherton Square along the M2R Trail for the Opening Ceremony for the festival. Throughout the rest of the day, find a variety of celebrations of art along the trail, at Lewis Park, Atherton Square, and Brown Park and join the artists and leaders of the Marietta Arts Council at 6:30 p.m. in Brown Park for a special Closing Ceremony.
Interested in creating artwork for the 2020 M2R TrailFest? The Marietta Arts Council is currently seeking 2D and 3D artists, performance artists, musicians, and more to be a part of the Marietta Art Scene. Visit mariettaartscouncil.com/call-for-art to learn more and apply.
