Preseason football practice begins for real Thursday.
With only a week remaining for teams to get acclimated to the new season before they start donning full pads, coaches are cramming to accomplish a lot in such a little time frame.
Many will get as much fundamental work done as possible before their players start hitting each other. They also spoke about the priority of special teams work after using the summer to concentrate on offense and defense. Coaches are also using this acclimation period to allow position battles to resolve themselves.
“We’re going to have heavy emphasis on special teams and fundamentals,” said Cherokee coach Josh Shaw, who is returning most of his team from last year’s playoff team. “We’re going to be out there for an hour or two every day trying to take care of that stuff before we put pads on. At this point, with the stuff they let us do over the summer, our kids are all conditioned and in shape. We just want to get some of the more basic stuff taken care of.”
For first-year River Ridge coach Mike Collins, it’s another week of conditioning and installing offensive and defensive packages. He ran an uptempo spread offense during his nine-year at Wheeler and plans to do the same with the Knights.
A Cherokee County native, Collins is looking to build a River Ridge program that won just nine games over the last four seasons.
“We have some good kids working hard,” Collins said, “and we’re excited about the season.”
Six miles south of River Ridge, Kell plans to use to see which of its young secondary players will emerge as starters. There’s also a quarterback competition taking place with Corbin LaFrance being the frontrunner for the starting job.
“We want to find out which of our young corners are going to step up,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “Every day is a competition for us. Nothing is set in stone right now.”
At Lassiter, special teams will be a major focus during the final week of helmets and shorts. Fundamental work will continue to be applied with tackling being a priority.
McEachern appear to be in good shape offensively with an established starting quarterback in Carlos Del Rio-Wilson and a pair of four-star receivers to throw to.
But first-year coach Franklin Stephens still has concern he needs to address on defense.
His entire linebacker unit is still unaccounted for, and with the exception of Jamari Bellamy, the entire secondary is vacant.
“We’re set to have some position battles,” Stephens said. “We want to be very competitive. Teams that create a competitive atmosphere are going to flourish.”
