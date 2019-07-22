Preseason football practice begins for real Thursday.
With only a week remaining for teams to get acclimated to the new season before they start donning full pads, coaches are cramming to accomplish a lot in such a little time frame.
Many will get as much fundamental work done as possible before their players start hitting each other. They also spoke about the priority of special teams work after using the summer to concentrate on offense and defense. Coaches are also using this acclimation period to allow position battles to resolve themselves.
Teams like Kell plans to use this time to see which of its young secondary players will emerge as starters. On the other side of the ball, there’s a quarterback competition taking place with Corbin LaFrance the frontrunner for the starting job.
“We want to find out which of our young corners are going to step up,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “Every day is a competition for us. Nothing is set in stone right now.”
McEachern is in a similar situation as Kell.
While the Indians appear to be in good shape offensively with an established starting quarterback in Carlos Del Rio-Wilson returning. He has a pair of four-star receivers in Javon Baker and Dacari Collins to work with along with running back Jordan Simmons.
First-year coach Franklin Stephens still has defensive concerns. All linebacker positions are still unaccounted for and with the exception of Jamari Bellamy, the entire secondary is vacant.
“We’re set to have some position battles,” Stephens said. “We want to be very competitive. Teams that create a competitive atmosphere are going to flourish.”
At Lassiter, special teams will be a major focus during the final week of helmets and shorts. Fundamental work will continue to be applied with tackling being a priority.
Kennesaw Mountain Caleb Carmean plans to keep the first week of practice relatively the same as summer workouts. Only the first week will be geared more on how the Mustangs will practice on game week. The drills will still be the same, only with more intensity.
“It will be more of a football-focused week of practice,” Carmean said. “We will teach our kids how we practice and the importance of the details of everything that we are doing. We will run through our drill work without pads and teach them the drills that we will use.”
First-year Wheeler coach Bryan Love will shift attention to special teams this week after spending most of the summer on offensive and defensive schemes.
The team will also use that time to seek an identity.
“We’re still trying to focus and figure out who we are,” Love said.
