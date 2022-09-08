Food service work is seeing some of the biggest job growth in Georgia.
The hospitality industry has seen 32,400 new workers over the past year, according to numbers put out for July from the state Department of Labor.
It’s the business sector with the most year-to-year job gains.
There were more than 4,100 jobs added from June to July, the last month for which data were available, the state said.
“Georgia’s jobs numbers continue to climb, reinforcing the state’s position as one of the nation’s best places to find employment,” Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a statement.
“These all-time highs in multiple sectors demonstrate the employment opportunities the state is experiencing across the board.”
Butler said the number of employed Georgians increased by more than 12,000 in a month and were up almost 5% over the past year.
Other growing sectors of the economy include health care and social assistance; retail trade; professional, scientific and technical services; arts, entertainment and recreation; wholesale trade; and finance and insurance.
The state’s unemployment hit an all-time low of 2.8% in July with more than 4.8 million Georgia jobs. The national jobless rate was 3.5%.
In the 10 Atlanta Regional Commission counties, including Cobb, the jobless rate was 3.2% in June, the last month with data available. That’s down from 4.7% in June 2021.
