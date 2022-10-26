Oct 15, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) points against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) runs with the ball against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) calls a play against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) drops back against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) points against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Kim Klement
Oct 15, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) runs with the ball against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Kim Klement
Oct 15, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) calls a play against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Kim Klement
Oct 15, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) drops back against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
It’s been an up-and-down year for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.
After knocking off seventh-ranked Utah to open the year, Richardson looked like the real deal and ended up on numerous Heisman watch lists. Since that game, Florida’s gone 3-3, losing three of their four matchups against Southeastern Conference opponents.
Despite their struggles, there’s no question that Richardson is extremely versatile, attacking teams through the air and on the ground. He threw for over 450 yards against undefeated Tennessee and has rushed for at least 45 yards in five games this year.
Georgia has not faced a quarterback with the mobility of Richardson up to this point, but it has gotten a taste of dealing with agile quarterbacks.
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford both carried the ball at least eight times against Georgia, with Ashford totaling 52 yards. The Bulldogs could have their hands full if they are not able to contain Richardson on Saturday.
“He’s a physical runner at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds,” defensive lineman Zion Logue said. “He loves to stiff-arm. He loves to make guys look silly on film, so we have to rally to him and put a hat on him.”
Attacking Florida’s defense
The Florida defense could struggle Saturday if Georgia’s offensive line is able to win up front against the Gators’ front seven. While the Bulldogs haven’t been elite on the ground this year, they have sure been close to it in the last few games.
In four of their last five games, they have rushed for over 190 yards and nearly reached 300 against Auburn. As for Florida, they have allowed the second-most rushing yards per game in the SEC with 185 and are tied with Texas A&M for the second-most rushing yards per attempt.
Regardless of Florida’s struggles, Georgia coach Kirby Smart discussed how tough and athletic the Gators’ team is.
“They’re extremely physical and to me they’re extremely disciplined,” Smart said. “They don’t beat themselves. They do a really good job at both line of scrimmages.”
Printed with permission from The Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.