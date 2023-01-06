TCU’s Max Duggan and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett will play a major factor in the outcome of the national college championship football game on Monday. Quarterbacks always do.
Duggan and Bennett were Heisman Trophy finalists with Duggan finishing a runner-up to USC’s Caleb Williams. They’re both among the country’s elite, but what about the players around them?
Who has the edge in supporting cast? On paper, it’s Georgia and it’s armada of five and four-star standouts. But TCU has reminded people all season that football isn’t played on paper.
Thus the Horned Frogs stack up well against Georgia. Here are five non-quarterbacks from both teams that will decide the national title game.
Georgia’s five key players
1. Tight end Brock Bowers: Bowers is probably the best tight end in the country and is the ultimate mismatch against linebackers or safeties. He can also be a factor with jet sweeps and end-around runs. He’s one of the most unique players in college football and Georgia has found a way to maximize his skill set in its run-heavy offense.
2. Defensive lineman Jalen Carter: If the Houston Texans didn’t need a quarterback, there’s a chance Carter would be in consideration for the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. A true disruptive force, Carter is a run stopper that can cause havoc on opposing offenses. He was held to just one tackle against Ohio State. TCU needs to find a way to limit his impact in the same way.
3. Running back Kenny McIntosh: There’s no Nick Chubb or Todd Gurley for Georgia this year, but the Bulldogs still have a weapon in the backfield with McIntosh. He’s one of three rushers with over 500 yards and has a team-high 12 touchdowns. He has also over 500 yards receiving and will be a factor in the pass game. He can hurt TCU in a number of ways and must be accounted for.
4. Cornerback Kelee Ringo: A former five-star corner, Ringo will likely get the assignment of trying to shut down Johnston. Ringo struggled against Marvin Harrison Jr. at times, but is still one of Georgia’s best coverage players. Ringo has good size (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) and had track speed in high school. It’ll be another tough matchup for Johnston.
5. Safety Christopher Smith: Smith has been recognized as a consensus All-American and is another potential high draft pick on the Georgia defense. He leads the Bulldogs with three interceptions and is fourth on the team in tackles. Smith was a finalist for the 2022 Bronko Nagurski Award as the nation’s top defensive player and usually plays his best in these big time games.
TCU’s five key players
1. Wide receiver Quentin Johnston: If Duggan is going to outduel Bennett, he’ll need a big game from his favorite target. Johnston produced his first 1,000 yard season and was voted the Offensive MVP of the Fiesta Bowl with six receptions, 162 yards and touchdown against Michigan. Ohio State was able to go down to the wire against Georgia due to its elite receivers.
Johnston must have the same impact.
2. Defensive lineman Dylan Horton: Horton has finally begun to cash in on his athletic potential with a dominant stretch of football in the later half of the season. Horton has all 10.5 of his sacks in the last eight games and had four against Michigan. TCU needs a difference maker up front. If Horton can continue his hot streak, it could be the key to slowing down Bennett.
3. Wide receiver Taye Barber: Georgia will likely play a lot of man-to-man defense in coverage with special attention paid to Johnston. Another receiver must step up early to free room for Johnston to operate late. You could include Derius Davis here, too, but Barber may have the best hands on the team. He scored a touchdown in the Fiesta Bowl and may need another against the Bulldogs.
4. Safety Millard Bradford: The key to Georgia’s passing attack is tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers, who has drawn comparisons to Robert Gronkowski, will likely find himself matched up against TCU’s safeties in coverage Monday night. Bradford plays the most important position in the TCU’s 3-3-5 at the nickel safety spot. If Bowers is contained it’ll be because Bradford played a big part.
5. Guard Steve Avila: TCU’s offensive line has been one of the nation’s best and it starts with Avila up front. The Georgia defensive line has some serious talent, including a potential top-five pick in the NFL Draft. If TCU is in the game late it’s because Avila and company held up like they did against Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.