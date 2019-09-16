SMYRNA — The first results of independent air testing around the Sterigenics plant in Cobb County have been revealed, showing no detectable levels of ethylene oxide in almost 80 percent of samples, but concentrations up to 395 times higher than what federal regulators deem acceptable in other samples.
Results of five days’ testing by GHD, a company hired by the Cobb County, Smyrna and Atlanta governments to independently test and analyze ethylene oxide concentrations around the Sterigenics plant, were shared Monday at a meeting in Smyrna of concerned citizens, local leaders and environmental and health experts.
GHD showed the results of its air sampling at 25 different locations within several miles of the Sterigenics facility, off Atlanta Road, collected between Sept. 3 and Sept. 8, when the sterilization plant was not in operation.
Of the 25 samples collected, 19 showed no detectable level of ethylene oxide, meaning the concentration of the carcinogen in the air was less than 0.040 parts per billion or 0.072 micrograms per cubic meter, which is the minimum level that GHD's monitors can detect.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports that 0.02 micrograms per cubic meter is the level of ethylene oxide in the air that over many years could cause 100 additional cases of cancer per one million people. This is considered the baseline acceptable exposure level.
Six GHD samples showed much higher levels of ethylene oxide — a combustible gas which Sterigenics uses to sterilize medical devices and equipment.
The highest level of ethylene oxide from GHD samples was 4.4 parts per billion, or 7.9 micrograms per cubic meter — 395 times the 0.02 threshold.
That sample was taken near the Sterigenics site, close to the Cobb and Fulton county border, just above Bolton Road.
The other five high concentration samples measured 1.4, 0.78, 0.55, 0.45 and 0.40 micrograms per cubic meter.
GHD staff explained the results at a public meeting Monday of the Air-Quality Oversight Committee set up by Smyrna Mayor Max Bacon to oversee the independent testing.
They said to date there has been nowhere near enough data collected to conclusively determine the levels of ethylene oxide around the Sterigenics plant and whether they are harmful, let alone whether the plant itself is solely responsible for the concentrations.
More air sampling will be collected by GHD in October when the plant is back in operation.
