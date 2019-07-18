Editor’s Note: This United Press International story appeared in the “A Salute to the Lunar Landing” special section of the Sunday, July 20, 1969, Marietta Daily Journal.
WASHINGTON (UPI) — Among their myriad other chores, the Apollo 11 astronauts will be carrying mail to the moon.
They will take along a letter which they will cancel on the moon with a special die carrying the postmark “Moon Landing U.S.A. July 20, 1969.”
On their return to earth, the Post Office will use the die to produce a 10-cent airmail stamp commemorating man’s first lunar landing.
