New Orleans Pelicans standout Zion Williamson is listed as questionable for Thursday's home game against Orlando, suffering the effects of a sprained right thumb.
Williamson is scoring 26.4 points per game this season and has been even better lately for the Pelicans, who have won four of their past five games, averaging 32.4 points per game during that span.
The team listed Williamson and guard Lonzo Ball (right hip flexor strain) as questionable on its injury report for Thursday's game.
New Orleans (21-25), coming off a road win at Boston, is chasing a Western Conference playoff spot.
Orlando, which upset the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, is 16-31 and in full rebuild mode.
--Field Level Media
