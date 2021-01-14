Zion Williamson has been cleared to resume team activities after an inconclusive COVID-19 test result sidelined him for Wednesday night's game, the New Orleans Pelicans announced.
Williamson is available to play Friday night in the Pelicans' second consecutive game in Los Angeles, this time against the Lakers. The Pelicans lost to the Clippers on Wednesday night, 111-106.
Wednesday was the first game Williamson has missed this season after playing in just 24 last season. Health and safety protocols were implemented because re-test results couldn't be returned until after the Pels-Clips contest.
Williamson, 20, ranks second on the Pelicans in points per game (21.9) and is third in rebounds per game (8.1).
The Pelicans are in the midst of a six-game road trip. A seventh was postponed Monday in Dallas due to health and safety protocol issues with the Mavericks.
--Field Level Media
