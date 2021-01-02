Forward Mika Zibanejad will not be available on Monday when the New York Rangers begin their on-ice sessions of training camp, general manager Jeff Gorton said.

Gorton said Saturday that Zibanejad is considered day-to-day but did not disclose a reason for his expected absence.

Zibanejad, 27, recorded career highs in goals (41) and points (75) despite playing in just 57 games last season. His point total trailed only Artemi Panarin (95) for the team lead.

Zibanejad has collected 384 points (176 goals, 208 assists) in 548 career games with the Ottawa Senators (2011-16) and Rangers. He was selected by the Senators with the sixth overall pick of the 2011 NHL Draft.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.