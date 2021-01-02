Forward Mika Zibanejad will not be available on Monday when the New York Rangers begin their on-ice sessions of training camp, general manager Jeff Gorton said.
Gorton said Saturday that Zibanejad is considered day-to-day but did not disclose a reason for his expected absence.
Zibanejad, 27, recorded career highs in goals (41) and points (75) despite playing in just 57 games last season. His point total trailed only Artemi Panarin (95) for the team lead.
Zibanejad has collected 384 points (176 goals, 208 assists) in 548 career games with the Ottawa Senators (2011-16) and Rangers. He was selected by the Senators with the sixth overall pick of the 2011 NHL Draft.
--Field Level Media
