Zero players and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest weekly results released Friday by Major League Baseball and the Players Association.
The staff member who tested positive works at an alternate site.
Out of a total of 10,330 monitoring tests conducted on players and staff members, that equates to a positive rate of 0.009 percent.
To date, there have been 44 positive tests (27 players, 17 staff members) out of 145,647 monitoring tests conducted for a positive rate of 0.03 percent.
Twenty-one different teams have had at least one person test positive during the monitoring phase.
An independent laboratory in Utah analyzes the tests.
--Field Level Media
