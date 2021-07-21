Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has cleared health and safety protocols and will join his Team USA mates in Tokyo on Thursday.
The U.S. squad's opening game in Japan is on Sunday against France at the Summer Olympics.
LaVine finished third on the team with 43 total points over four exhibition games.
LaVine, 26, made his first All-Star team in 2021 and averaged career highs in points (27.4), rebounds (5.0) and assists (4.9) in 58 starts for the Bulls. He shot a career-high 41.9 percent from 3-point range and finished ninth in the NBA with 200 made 3-pointers.
Bradley Beal was forced to leave the team due to health and safety protocols and Jerami Grant was in contact-tracing protocols for four days.
Team USA will get a further boost when Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Devin Booker arrive in time for Sunday's contest. The Undefeated reported the three players, who just finished playing in the NBA Finals on Tuesday night, will be on a private plane departing for Tokyo on Friday.
--Field Level Media
