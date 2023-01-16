Zach Edey scored a career-high 32 points, including the game-winning basket with 2.2 seconds left, and No. 3 Purdue edged Michigan State 64-63 on Monday afternoon in East Lansing, Mich.
Edey also grabbed 17 rebounds as the Boilermakers (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten) retained sole possession of first place in the conference. Freshman Fletcher Loyer had 17 points.
Tyson Walker led the Spartans (12-6, 4-3) with 30 points. A.J. Hoggard had 14 points and eight assists and Joey Hauser added 10 points.
In a game with 13 lead changes and eight ties, Furst and Walker traded corner 3-pointers in the final 4:15 before Loyer scored a three-point play and layup to give Purdue a 58-57 edge. Walker's layup with 2:19 left put the Spartans back on top.
Walker then answered two Loyer free throws with a long 2-pointer for a 61-60 Spartans advantage.
Loyer made two free throws with 33 seconds left to give Purdue the lead. Walker hit a pullup midrange jumper with 12 seconds left to give the Spartans a one-point advantage.
After a timeout, Loyer set up Edey for the game-winning layup. Walker missed a 3-point try on Michigan State's final possession.
Edey had 17 points and 10 rebounds by halftime but Purdue led just 27-25 at the break.
Purdue led by five midway through the first half, then went on a 10-2 run. Edey scored eight points during that stretch and Caleb Furst capped it with a dunk for a 24-11 lead.
Michigan State then finished the half with a 14-3 run. Walker scored seven points in that span.
The Spartans opened the second half with a 7-0 spurt, which included a 3-pointer and an assist by Hoggard.
Purdue scored the next five points, including a pullup 3-pointer from Loyer after a Spartans turnover, to tie it at 32.
The Boilermakers soon had a 9-2 run, including seven points from Edey, for a 41-37 advantage.
Michigan State regained the lead at 46-44 when Jaden Akins sank two free throws. Edey tied it with two free throws of his own.
Walker fired in a 3-pointer with 4:31 left to give the Spartans a 54-50 lead.
