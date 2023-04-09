Arizona Diamondbacks Zach Davies will miss "weeks," his manager said, after the right-hander departed Saturday night's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning due to a strained left oblique.
Davies winced after striking out Will Smith for the first out of the inning. He then threw a curveball for a strike to Max Muncy and was visibly affected and dropped into a crouch on the mound. He eventually walked off the field.
"It felt a little tight on the pitch previous, but it didn't grab or give any indication I was at risk," Davies told reporters after the game. "The next pitch, I felt it grab. At that point I knew exactly what it was."
Left-hander Kyle Nelson entered and induced Muncy to fly out two pitches later to finish the at-bat.
Davies left with the Diamondbacks leading 6-5. He gave up five runs and five hits over 4 1/3 innings, walking four and striking out three.
"Those oblique strains are a menace," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said after the game. "They take some time to work through and get over. I don't know what the timetable is, but we're going to miss him."
Davies, 30, is 0-0 with a 5.79 ERA in two starts this season, both against Los Angeles. In his ninth season in the majors, he is 58-53 with a 4.15 ERA. He is in his second season with the Diamondbacks, his fourth team.
