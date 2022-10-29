Zac Jones scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period to help the New York Rangers notch a 6-3 victory over the host Dallas Stars on Saturday afternoon.
Vincent Trocheck scored twice and added an assist for the Rangers, who snapped a four-game losing streak.
Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad (two assists) and Julien Gauthier also had goals for New York.
Mason Marchment, Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson lit the lamp for the Stars, who have dropped three of their last four games.
Igor Shesterkin made 30 saves for the Rangers. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner earned his fourth victory after losing back to-back starts.
The Stars opened the scoring early as Mason Marchment notched his fourth goal 1:09 into the opening frame. Kreider tied it before the halfway mark of the first and it was all Rangers from there.
Trocheck broke the tie less than a minute into the second, notching his third of the season on the power play. But the Stars knotted it up again when Hintz scored his third just 29 seconds later.
The Rangers capitalized on the man-advantage later in the second, this time with Zibanejad tallying his fifth goal. But Robertson got Dallas even again with his fourth goal with 1:14 remaining in the second.
Jones scored the go-ahead tally, his first of the season, with 8:42 left in the third and Gauthier followed with his first goal of the season just 19 seconds later. Trocheck completed the scoring with 6:35 left.
The score was tied at 2 in the second when Dallas goalkeeper Jake Oettinger exited with a lower-body injury. Oettinger gave up two goals on 10 shots before being replaced by Scott Wedgewood, who allowed four goals on 17 shots.
Robertson added an assist and was the lone Dallas player with multi-point day.
