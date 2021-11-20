Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates with Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Javion Cohen (70) after throwing a pass for a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) gets ready for the play against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Christian Leary (12) carries the ball in for a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) carries the ball as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Montaric Brown (21) trips him up during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban questions a call during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) carries the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) dives for extra yardage as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Myles Slusher (2) defends during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) carries the ball in for a two point conversion against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Cameron Latu (81) tries to get away from the pursuit of Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Khari Johnson (19) after a reception during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) carries the ball Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama defensive lineman Tim Smith (50) pressures Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Two Alabama defenders including Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) combine to tackle Arkansas running back Trelon Smith (22) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) rolls out to pass as Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (10) applies pressure during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) carries the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman reacts to a call during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts after throwing a pass for a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Dominique Johnson (20) carries the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) scrambles for yardage against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie III (8) catches a pass over Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Montaric Brown (21) for a touchdown during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) carries the ball after a reception against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) attempts to break a tackle by Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) and Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) dives for a pass thrown behind him with Arkansas defensive back Montaric Brown (21) defending at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas running back Trelon Smith (22) is sandwiched by Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) and Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) catches a touchdown pass behind Arkansas defensive back Montaric Brown (21) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) celebrates with teammates after recovering an Arkansas fumble at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama defensive lineman Tim Smith (50) and Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) combine to tackle Arkansas running back Trelon Smith (22) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; A pass tips off the fingers of Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) with Arkansas defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. (9) defending at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) hits Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) as he tries to run the ball at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; The pocket collapses around Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) as he drops back to pass against Arkansas at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) celebrates after helping make a tackle for a loss at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) catches a pass against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) celebrates after recovering a fumble by the Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
SEC Network analyst and former Crimson Tide player Roman Harper takes a photo with cheerleaders. Alabama football fans flock to the set of "SEC Nation" to see Nick Saban and more ahead of Arkansas kickoff Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Ben Flanagan / AL.com)
ESPN host Paul Finebaum greets the Crimson Tide cheerleaders. Alabama football fans flock to the set of "SEC Nation" to see Nick Saban and more ahead of Arkansas kickoff Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Ben Flanagan / AL.com)
Millie, the 5-year-old chocolate Labrador, sports a bow-tie for the occasion. Alabama football fans flock to the set of "SEC Nation" to see Nick Saban and more ahead of Arkansas kickoff Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Ben Flanagan / AL.com)
ESPN host Paul Finebaum greets the Crimson Tide cheerleaders. Alabama football fans flock to the set of "SEC Nation" to see Nick Saban and more ahead of Arkansas kickoff Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Ben Flanagan / AL.com)
Nacho Alabamo is always ready for his close-up. Alabama football fans flock to the set of "SEC Nation" to see Nick Saban and more ahead of Arkansas kickoff Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Ben Flanagan / AL.com)
(Left to right): Nick Saban, Laura Rutledge, Jordan Rodgers, Roman Harper and Paul Finebaum on set. Alabama football fans flock to the set of "SEC Nation" to see Nick Saban and more ahead of Arkansas kickoff Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Ben Flanagan / AL.com)
Bryce Young passed for a school record 559 yards and also threw five touchdown passes to lead No. 2 Alabama to a 42-35 victory over No. 21 Arkansas in SEC play on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.
Young completed 31 of 40 passes and became the first-ever quarterback in Crimson Tide history to throw for over 500 yards in a game.
Alabama (10-1, 6-1 SEC) beat Arkansas (7-4, 3-4) for the 15th consecutive time and secured a berth in the SEC championship game for the second consecutive season and sixth time in the past eight seasons.
The Crimson Tide will play No. 1 Georgia in two weeks in Atlanta following next week's annual Iron Bowl rivalry clash at Auburn.
K.J. Jefferson also had a strong passing game for the Razorbacks, completing 22 of 30 passes for 326 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. But despite gaining 468 total yards, Arkansas could not slow down Alabama's offensive onslaught which amassed 671 total yards.
Jefferson's 17-yard touchdown pass to Raheim Sanders with 1:02 left in the fourth pulled Arkansas within a score. But Arkansas could not recover the ensuing onside kick, ending its comeback hopes.
Treylon Burks led all Arkansas pass catchers with eight catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns.
The Crimson Tide's wide receiver tandem of John Metchie III (10 catches for 173 yards and one touchdown) and Jameson Williams (eight for 190 yards and three TDs) each had huge performances. Brian Robinson Jr. contributed 122 rushing yards on 27 carries.
Trailing 34-21 in the fourth, Arkansas ran a fake field goal when holder Reid Bauer took the snap and threw a jump pass to tight end Blake Kern for a 32-yard touchdown with 11:24 left.
Alabama drove into the red zone but tight end Cameron Latu was stripped of the ball by Montaric Brown, who then recovered it at the Razorbacks' 1-yard line with 8:52 to go. But the Razorbacks went three and out on their next series and punted, setting up Alabama on a short field.
Williams' falling catch in the back of the end zone on a 40-yard pass from Young with 5:39 left in the fourth quarter followed by Young's two-point conversion run gave Alabama enough of a cushion.
