Former WNBA stars Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson were elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 on Sunday.
Griffith, 51, was a seven-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist (2000, 2004). The 6-foot-4 center/forward was named the league's MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in 1999 and led the Sacramento Monarchs to a WNBA championship in 2005.
Named to the WNBA's All-Decade Team in 2006, Griffith averaged 13.6 points and 7.9 rebounds in 311 games (306 starts) with Sacramento (1999-2007), Seattle (2008) and Indiana (2009).
Jackson, 40, was a seven-time All-Star and three-time WNBA MVP (2003, 2007, 2010) who helped the Seattle Storm win championships in 2004 and 2010. The 6-foot-6 forward/center from Australia was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 draft.
Also a member of the All-Decade Team announced in 2006, Jackson averaged 18.9 points and 7.7 rebounds in 317 games (all starts) with the Storm from 2001-12.
The Class of 2021 will be enshrined in Springfield, Mass., on Saturday, Sept. 11.
