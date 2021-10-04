NASCAR Cup Series Race -- 53rd Annual YellaWood 500
Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega, Alabama
Monday, October 4, 2021
1. (19) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 117.
2. (7) Brad Keselowski (P), Ford, 117.
3. (8) Joey Logano (P), Ford, 117.
4. (14) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 117.
5. (12) Christopher Bell (P), Toyota, 117.
6. (24) Chris Buescher, Ford, 117.
7. (1) Denny Hamlin (P), Toyota, 117.
8. (9) Kevin Harvick (P), Ford, 117.
9. (26) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 117.
10. (30) Anthony Alfredo #, Ford, 117.
11. (16) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 117.
12. (6) Martin Truex Jr. (P), Toyota, 117.
13. (28) Cole Custer, Ford, 117.
14. (17) Chase Briscoe #, Ford, 117.
15. (4) Ryan Blaney (P), Ford, 117.
16. (21) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 117.
17. (22) Michael McDowell, Ford, 117.
18. (3) Chase Elliott (P), Chevrolet, 117.
19. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 117.
20. (38) Justin Haley(i), Chevrolet, 117.
21. (25) Ryan Newman, Ford, 117.
22. (29) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 117.
23. (18) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 117.
24. (40) Landon Cassill(i), Toyota, 117.
25. (36) Joey Gase(i), Ford, 117.
26. (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 117.
27. (2) Kyle Busch (P), Toyota, 117.
28. (31) Cody Ware(i), Chevrolet, 117.
29. (37) Garrett Smithley(i), Chevrolet, 117.
30. (32) BJ McLeod(i), Ford, 117.
31. (34) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 117.
32. (27) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, Accident, 116.
33. (23) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 116.
34. (39) James Davison, Ford, 116.
35. (15) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, Accident, 115.
36. (10) William Byron (P), Chevrolet, Accident, 115.
37. (5) Kyle Larson (P), Chevrolet, 113.
38. (11) Alex Bowman (P), Chevrolet, Accident, 97.
39. (13) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, Accident, 97.
40. (33) Justin Allgaier(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 55.
Average Speed of Race Winner: 130.218 mph.
Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 23 Mins, 24 Secs. Margin of Victory: Under Caution Seconds.
Caution Flags: 5 for 27 laps.
Lead Changes: 35 among 19 drivers.
Lap Leaders: D. Hamlin (P) 0;K. Busch (P) 1;J. Logano (P) 2;K. Busch (P) 3-5;K. Harvick (P) 6-11;M. DiBenedetto 12-13;K. Harvick (P) 14;M. Truex Jr. (P) 15-16;K. Larson (P) 17-19;C. Custer 20-26;A. Alfredo # 27;K. Harvick (P) 28-29;K. Busch 30-33;K. Harvick (P) 34-37;D. Hamlin (P) 38;B. Keselowski (P) 39-40;D. Hamlin (P) 41-42;B. Keselowski (P) 43-53;C. Buescher 54-60;R. Stenhouse Jr. 61;J. Logano (P) 62-64;T. Reddick 65-66;J. Logano (P) 67-71;C. Ware(i) 72-75;*. Haley(i) 76-79;C. Bell (P) 80-83;D. Hamlin (P) 84-86;C. Bell (P) 87-88;K. Harvick (P) 89-91;C. Bell (P) 92-96;A. Bowman (P) 97;R. Stenhouse Jr. 98-105;C. Bell (P) 106;R. Stenhouse Jr. 107;K. Busch 108-112;B. Wallace 113-117.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kevin Harvick (P) 5 times for 16 laps; Brad Keselowski (P) 2 times for 13 laps; Christopher Bell (P) 4 times for 12 laps; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 3 times for 10 laps; Joey Logano (P) 3 times for 9 laps; Kurt Busch 2 times for 9 laps; Chris Buescher 1 time for 7 laps; Cole Custer 1 time for 7 laps; Denny Hamlin (P) 3 times for 6 laps; Bubba Wallace 1 time for 5 laps; * Justin Haley(i) 1 time for 4 laps; Kyle Busch (P) 2 times for 4 laps; Cody Ware(i) 1 time for 4 laps; Kyle Larson (P) 1 time for 3 laps; Tyler Reddick 1 time for 2 laps; Martin Truex Jr. (P) 1 time for 2 laps; Matt DiBenedetto 1 time for 2 laps; Anthony Alfredo # 1 time for 1 lap; Alex Bowman (P) 1 time for 1 lap.
Stage #1 Top Ten: 17,22,2,4,8,12,9,42,1,48
Stage #2 Top Ten: 23,2,22,1,20,17,11,4,43,38
By NASCAR Wire Service. Special to Field Level Media.
