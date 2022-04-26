The New York Yankees recalled infielder/outfielder Miguel Andujar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of Tuesday night's series opener against the visiting Baltimore Orioles.

The Yankees also placed outfielder Aaron Hicks on paternity leave.

Andujar, 27, is batting .347 with three homers and six RBIs in 13 games this season in Triple A.

He is a career .278 hitter with 34 home runs and 114 RBIs in 232 games with the Yankees since 2017.

Hicks, 32, is batting .273 with one home run and four RBIs through 15 games this season with New York, which is coming off a three-game series sweep of the Cleveland Indians.

--Field Level Media

