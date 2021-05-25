New York Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber exited his Tuesday start against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays after three innings due to tightness in his pitching shoulder.
The Yankees announced that Kluber would undergo an MRI exam Wednesday.
Kluber was making his first start since tossing a no-hitter May 19 against the Texas Rangers. He allowed two runs on two hits and three walks Tuesday while striking out five.
In his first year with the Yankees, Kluber entered the night 4-2 with a 2.86 ERA, 50 strikeouts and 20 walks over 50 1/3 innings in nine starts.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.