wire Yankees starter Jameson Taillon exits game with arm injury Field Level Media Aug 30, 2022 Aug 30, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago New York Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon left after the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif,. on Tuesday night after taking a comebacker off his throwing arm.Taillon (12-4) had just given up a two-run homer to Max Stassi that tied the game 2-2 when Magneuris Sierra hit a line drive that appeared to carom off the back of Taillon's wrist or forearm.The ball went to second baseman DJ LeMahieu who threw to first base for the final out of the inning. Taillon left the field with his right arm dangling and immediately went into the clubhouse.Greg Weissert began the bottom of the third on the mound with the Yankees leading 4-2.--Field Level Media
