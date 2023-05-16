New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German was ejected from Tuesday night's game against the host Toronto Blue Jays after umpires conducted an illegal foreign substance check.
German is the second pitcher to be tossed from a game this season over sticky substances, joining Max Scherzer of the New York Mets, and faces an automatic 10-game suspension.
German threw three perfect innings and was checked after the third inning. The umpiring crew made the decision to send him off after checking his glove and hand.
Ian Hamilton came on in relief of German in the fourth inning and did not last the full inning before leaving with an apparent injury.
Before Tuesday, German was 2-3 with a 4.00 ERA in eight starts on the season. He had recorded 47 strikeouts and 15 walks in 45 innings.
German was also checked for illegal substances during a game on April 15. He was told to wash his hands due to excess rosin and was allowed to continue pitching.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.