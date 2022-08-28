wire Yankees sign LHP Anthony Banda Field Level Media Aug 28, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The New York Yankees signed left-hander Anthony Banda to a contract and added him to the active roster Sunday.The club also recalled right-hander Luis Gil from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and transferred him to the 60-day injured list.Banda, 29, posted a 1-1 record with a 5.88 ERA in 30 games (one start) this season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Toronto Blue Jays.He is 7-6 with one save and a 5.43 ERA in 78 career games (six starts) with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2017), Tampa Bay Rays (2018-20), New York Mets (2021), Pirates (2021-22) and Blue Jays (2022).Gil, 24, has been sidelined since undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery.He allowed four runs on five hits in four innings on May 12 in his lone start with New York this season.Gil is 1-1 with a 3.78 ERA in seven career starts with the Yankees.--Field Level Media Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Marietta looks to principal's fate next week Marietta man gets 60 years in prison for child abuse Two indicted on murder charge in Acworth convenience store holdup Cobb International Festival returns after two year hiatus due to COVID-19 694-home development proposed near Town Center mall
