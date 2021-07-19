The New York Yankees agreed to terms Monday with shortstop Trey Sweeney, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Multiple outlets reported that Sweeney signed for $3 million, which is $242,900 under the slot value of the pick.

Sweeney, 21, starred at Eastern Illinois and was named the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year after batting .382 with a .522 on-base percentage, .712 slugging percentage, 14 home runs and 58 RBIs.

He was named a first-team All-American by Baseball America and the American Baseball Coaches Association.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.