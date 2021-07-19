The New York Yankees agreed to terms Monday with shortstop Trey Sweeney, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.
Multiple outlets reported that Sweeney signed for $3 million, which is $242,900 under the slot value of the pick.
Sweeney, 21, starred at Eastern Illinois and was named the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year after batting .382 with a .522 on-base percentage, .712 slugging percentage, 14 home runs and 58 RBIs.
He was named a first-team All-American by Baseball America and the American Baseball Coaches Association.
--Field Level Media
