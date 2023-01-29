The New York Yankees agreed to a one-year contract with second baseman Gleyber Torrres, avoiding arbitration.
The team announced Sunday that a settlement was reached Saturday. Terms were not disclosed by the team, however the New York Post reported the deal was worth $9.995 million.
Torres, who is not eligible for free agency until 2025, earned a $6.25 million base salary last season.
The two-time All-Star batted .257 with 24 home runs and 76 RBIs in 140 games in 2022.
Torres, 26, is a career .265 hitter with 98 homers and 310 RBIs in 576 games over five seasons with the Yankees.
--Field Level Media
