With the Yankees sitting outside of a playoff position as the Friday trade deadline approaches, New York sent relievers Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.
The Yankees will receive a player to be named.
Cessa, a 29-year-old right-hander, owns the best ERA of his career this season, 2.82. He is 3-1 with 31 strikeouts and 17 walks in 38 1/3 innings over 29 appearances.
In three outings this month, Cessa is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA, having given up just one hit in 5 2/3 innings.
Over his six-season major league career, all with New York, Cessa is 10-13 with a 4.19 ERA and four saves in 131 appearances, including 19 starts.
Wilson, a 33-year-old left-hander, is 1-1 with a career-worst 7.50 ERA in 21 outings. He has fanned 15 and walked nine in 18 innings.
In 10 major league seasons for the Pittsburgh Pirates (2012-14), the Yankees (2015, 2021), the Detroit Tigers (2016-17), the Chicago Cubs (2017-18) and the New York Mets (2019-20), Wilson is 33-23 with 18 saves and a 3.44 ERA in 501 outings, all in relief.
The Yankees sit in third place in the American League East, nine games back of the division-leading Boston Red Sox. New York is 2 1/2 games behind Oakland in the race for the second AL wild card.
The second-place Reds are seven games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. Cincinnati is six games back of the San Diego Padres for the second NL wild card.
