New York Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole, sidelined since Aug. 2 after testing positive for COVID-19, will return from the injured list Monday and start against the visiting Los Angeles Angels.
"I threw a no-hitter in the bullpen. I'm ready to go," Cole told MLB.com on Sunday.
Cole, 30, is 10-6 with a 3.11 ERA in 21 starts this season. He has an American League-leading 176 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings.
He is in his second season in New York after signing a nine-year contract worth $324 million.
The four-time All-Star will be looking to rebound from his last start on July 29, when he allowed eight runs (seven earned) in 5 1/3 innings in a 14-0 loss to the host Tampa Bay Rays.
In 225 career starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates (2013-17), Houston Astros (2018-19) and Yankees, Cole is 111-61 with a 3.19 ERA.
