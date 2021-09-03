The New York Yankees reinstated shortstop Gleyber Torres from the injured list Friday and optioned outfielder Estevan Florial to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Torres landed on the 10-day IL on Aug. 9 with a sprained left thumb. The two-time All-Star rejoins the team for Friday's opener of a three-game series in the Bronx against the Baltimore Orioles.
Torres, 24, is batting .253 with six homers, 42 RBIs and a career-best 12 stolen bases in 99 games this season.
He is a lifetime .267/.337/.459 hitter with 71 homers and 225 RBIs in 408 games since his 2018 debut.
Florial, 23, is batting .300 (6 for 20) with a home run and two RBIs in nine games with the Yankees in 2021.
--Field Level Media
