The New York Yankees reinstated second baseman Rougned Odor from the paternity leave list Thursday and placed outfielder Ryan LaMarre on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain.
Odor was placed on the list Wednesday and missed the Yankees' 2-0 win against the Texas Rangers in Arlington.
His wife gave birth to a baby girl on Tuesday night, according to manager Aaron Boone.
Odor, 27, is batting .182 with four homers and 11 RBIs in 20 games this season.
LaMarre, 32, is 0-for-7 at the plate in three appearances with the Yankees this season.
--Field Level Media
