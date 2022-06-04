The New York Yankees reinstated designated hitter/outfielder Giancarlo Stanton from the 10-day injured list on Saturday.

Stanton, 32, had been on the injured list since May 25. The Yankees originally said Stanton was out with a calf strain but later changed it to ankle inflammation.

Stanton is batting .285 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs in 40 games this season.

The Yankees, who have a six-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East, posted a 7-2 record in his absence.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In