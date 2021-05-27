The New York Yankees reinstated infielder DJ LeMahieu from the paternity list on Thursday.
The Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays in a doubleheader later in the afternoon.
The 32-year-old LeMahieu, a three-time All-Star, has posted a .260/.347/.347 line in 44 games this season split between second base, first base, third base and designated hitter.
LeMahieu and his wife, Jordan, had their first child Tuesday, according to manager Aaron Boone. In addition, first baseman Luke Voit and wife, Tori, plan to welcome their first child on Friday, on the heels of second baseman Rougned Odor and his wife having a baby girl last week.
--Field Level Media
