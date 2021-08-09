New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres landed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a sprained left thumb.
The team also recalled right-hander Nick Nelson from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and signed infielder Andrew Velazquez to a major league contract, adding both players to the 26-man roster ahead of Monday night's game in Kansas City.
Torres, 24, went 3-for-4 with a double in Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners. The two-time All-Star is batting .253 with six homers and 42 RBIs in 99 games this season.
Nelson, 25, is 0-2 with a 9.45 ERA in 10 appearances (two starts) for the Yankees this season. He is 2-2 with a 3.50 ERA in 15 games (four starts) in Triple-A.
Velazquez, 27, is a career .156 hitter with three RBIs and six steals in 68 games with the Tampa Bay Rays (2018-19), Cleveland Indians (2019) and Baltimore Orioles (2020).
Velazquez batted .283 with seven homers, 43 RBIs and 26 stolen bases in 70 games this season at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
--Field Level Media
