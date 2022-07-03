The New York Yankees placed rookie reliever Ron Marinaccio on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right shoulder inflammation.

He is 1-0 with a 2.33 ERA in 17 appearances out of the bullpen this season. He has struck out 23 and walked 10 in 19 1/3 innings.

Marinaccio, who turned 27 on Friday, was drafted in the 19th round by the Yankees in 2017 and made his MLB debut on April 9.

He pitched a perfect seventh inning in Saturday's 13-4 win at Cleveland in the first game of a doubleheader.

In a corresponding transaction, New York recalled left-hander JP Sears from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of Sunday's series finale with the Guardians.

Sears, 26, is 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA in four games (two starts) with the Yankees. He made his big-league debut on April 13.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription