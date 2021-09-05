The New York Yankees placed standout reliever Jonathan Loaisiga on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right shoulder strain.
The 26-year-old right-hander is 9-4 with five saves and a 2.25 ERA in 54 appearances out of the bullpen in 2021. Loaisiga has struck out 66 batters and walked 15 in 68 innings.
MLB Network said the injury was a strained rotator cuff and that Loaisiga will not throw for at least 10 days.
Since making his debut with the Yankees in 2018, Loaisiga is 16-6 with a 3.42 ERA in 90 games (11 starts).
In a corresponding move, New York recalled right-hander Albert Abreu from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of Sunday afternoon's series finale in the Bronx against the Baltimore Orioles.
Abreu, 25, is 2-0 with one save and a 4.08 ERA in 20 relief appearances with the Yankees this season.
--Field Level Media
