The New York Yankees placed right-hander Domingo German on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right shoulder inflammation.
The Yankees also recalled right-hander Albert Abreu from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to Sunday's series finale against the Marlins in Miami.
German, who turns 29 on Wednesday, pitched four innings against the Marlins on Saturday before being removed for a pinch hitter. He allowed two runs on two hits, striking out five and walking two.
German is 4-5 with a 4.45 ERA in 21 games (18 starts) this season and has 95 strikeouts in 97 innings. He is 24-16 with a 4.50 ERA in 76 games (56 starts) since making his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2017.
Abreu, 25, has no decisions and a 5.65 ERA in eight relief appearances with the Yankees this season. He is 1-0 with two saves and a 3.78 ERA in 10 games at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
