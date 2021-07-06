The New York Yankees placed right-hander Darren O'Day on the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday night's game against the host Seattle Mariners.
O'Day is dealing with a strained left hamstring. The 38-year-old reliever has a 3.38 ERA in 12 appearances this season.
New York recalled right-hander Nick Nelson from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move. Nelson, 25, went 0-2 with a 9.75 ERA in eight appearances (one start) with the Yankees earlier this season.
--Field Level Media
