The New York Yankees placed right-hander Darren O'Day on the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday night's game against the host Seattle Mariners.

O'Day is dealing with a strained left hamstring. The 38-year-old reliever has a 3.38 ERA in 12 appearances this season.

New York recalled right-hander Nick Nelson from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move. Nelson, 25, went 0-2 with a 9.75 ERA in eight appearances (one start) with the Yankees earlier this season.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.