The New York Yankees placed reliever Chad Green on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right elbow strain.

The right-hander, who turns 31 on Tuesday, is 1-1 with one save and a 3.00 ERA in 14 appearances this season.

Green exited Thursday's 9-6 win at Baltimore in the sixth inning with discomfort in his right forearm.

"It's definitely a concern right now," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday.

Green is 33-22 with 11 saves, a 3.17 ERA and 494 strikeouts in 272 games (24 starts) with New York since 2016.

The team recalled right-hander Ron Marinaccio from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to fill Green's roster spot.

Marinaccio, 26, made his MLB debut on April 9 and posted an 11.25 ERA with no decisions in four relief outings.

--Field Level Media

