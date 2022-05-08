The New York Yankees placed outfielder Tim Locastro on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left lat strain.

Right-hander Ron Marinaccio was recalled from Triple- A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and outfielder Estevan Florial added as the 27th man for Sunday's home doubleheader against the Texas Rangers.

Locastro, 29, is batting .231 with one homer and two RBIs in 15 games this season. The Yankees acquired him in a July 2021 trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Marinaccio, 26, made four relief appearances with New York in April and posted an 11.25 ERA with no decisions.

Florial, 24, is batting .272 with two homers, nine RBIs and eight stolen bases in 22 games this season in Triple-A.

--Field Level Media

