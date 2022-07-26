The New York Yankees placed slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with tendonitis in his left Achilles.
The designation is retroactive to Sunday for the 32-year-old outfielder/designated hitter, who earned MVP honors at the All-Star Game earlier this month.
Stanton is 0-for-10 with seven strikeouts in four games since returning from the All-Star break. In his most recent appearance, he struck out as a pinch hitter in Saturday's 6-3 loss at Baltimore.
The five-time All-Star is batting .228 with 24 home runs and 61 RBIs in 80 games this season, his fifth season with the Yankees and 13th in the majors.
In a corresponding move, New York recalled outfielder Tim Locastro from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of Tuesday night's game against the host New York Mets.
Locastro, 30, is hitting .240 with two homers, four RBIs and six stolen bases in 19 games with the Yankees in 2022.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.