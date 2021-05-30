The New York Yankees moved outfielder Aaron Hicks to the 60-day injured list as he recovers from surgery on his left wrist.
Manager Aaron Boone said previously that the surgery for a torn tendon sheath will keep Hicks sidelined for "months," adding that any predictions on his return remain premature.
Hicks, 31, had Tommy John surgery at the end of the 2019 season, and was having trouble at the plate this season. He produced only a .194/.294/.333 slash line -- over his six years with the Yankees, those numbers are .237/.342/.424.
Hicks has hit four homers and driven in 14 runs in 32 games this season.
The team also called up right-hander Nick Nelson from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and signed left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. to a major league contract and added him to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 26-man roster.
Nelson has appeared in six games for the Yankees this season, posting an 0-2 record with a 9.72 ERA.
--Field Level Media
