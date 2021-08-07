The New York Yankees placed closer Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with left elbow inflammation.
The move is retroactive to Friday. Chapman was replaced on the roster by righthander Nick Nelson, who was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Chapman, 33, picked up his 23rd save of the season on Thursday with a scoreless inning in a 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners.
For the season, he is 5-3 with a 3.63 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings.
Nelson, 25, is 0-2 with a 9.45 ERA in 10 appearances (two starts) with the Yankees this season.
--Field Level Media
