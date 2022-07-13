New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino exited Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds because of right shoulder tightness and will undergo an MRI on Thursday.

Severino threw a warmup pitch to start the third inning and was replaced by JP Sears.

The right-hander averaged 94.1 mph on his fastball, down from his season average of 96.1

He left after allowing three straight homers to Kyle Farmer, Mike Moustakas and Stuart Fairchild in a span of four pitches to start the second.

After Fairchild's homer, manager Aaron Boone and a trainer came out for a mound visit and Severino went on to finish the inning.

Severino, 28, entered Wednesday 5-3 with a 3.11 ERA through his first 15 starts.

