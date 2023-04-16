New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton landed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left hamstring strain.
Manager Aaron Boone said Stanton would have an MRI Sunday afternoon to determine the extent of the injury.
Before the exam, Stanton told Boone the injury was worthy of a trip to the IL. "He definitely felt like it was -- before he could get the MRI -- that it was an IL stint," Boone said.
Stanton, 33, is batting .269 with four home runs and 11 RBIs through 13 games. He shares the team RBI lead with outfielder Franchy Cordero.
A five-time All-Star and former National League MVP, Stanton is a career .264/.353/.537 hitter with 382 home runs and 982 RBIs in 1,447 games with the Florida/Miami Marlins (2010-17) and Yankees.
The Yankees recalled middle infielder Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of Sunday afternoon's game against the visiting Minnesota Twins.
Peraza, 22, is batting .289 with four RBIs and five stolen bases in nine games this season in Triple-A.
He hit .306 (15-for-49) last season in 18 games with the Yankees.
--Field Level Media
