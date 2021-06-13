New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the host Philadelphia Phillies due to back spasms.
Judge, 29, will receive treatment during Sunday's game and might be available as a pinch-hitter, according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone.
The two-time All-Star and 2017 American League Rookie of the Year is expected to be back in the starting lineup on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo, N.Y.
Clint Frazier will play right field and hit eighth on Sunday. Judge went 1-for-5 with a run scored in the Yankees' 8-7 loss to Philadelphia in 10 innings on Saturday.
In 61 games this season, Judge is hitting .289 with 15 home runs and 35 RBIs, all team highs.
--Field Level Media
