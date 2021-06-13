New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the host Philadelphia Phillies due to back spasms.

Judge, 29, will receive treatment during Sunday's game and might be available as a pinch-hitter, according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

The two-time All-Star and 2017 American League Rookie of the Year is expected to be back in the starting lineup on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo, N.Y.

Clint Frazier will play right field and hit eighth on Sunday. Judge went 1-for-5 with a run scored in the Yankees' 8-7 loss to Philadelphia in 10 innings on Saturday.

In 61 games this season, Judge is hitting .289 with 15 home runs and 35 RBIs, all team highs.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.