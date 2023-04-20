The New York Yankees on Thursday signed veteran outfielder Kole Calhoun to a minor league contract.
Calhoun initially will be assigned to the Yankees' club in the Florida Complex League, where he will try to get back on track after not competing in games for nearly a month.
The 35-year-old opted out of his minor league contract with the Seattle Mariners at the end of spring training when he learned he would not make the Opening Day roster.
Calhoun batted .250 with two RBIs in 12 games this spring with the Mariners, who signed him on Feb. 23.
The 11-year MLB veteran and former Gold Glove winner batted just .196 with 12 homers, 49 RBIs and 136 strikeouts in 125 games last season with the Texas Rangers.
Calhoun is a lifetime .243/.316/.418 hitter with 173 home runs and 557 RBIs in 1,196 games with the Los Angeles Angels (2012-19), Arizona Diamondbacks (2020-21) and Rangers.
--Field Level Media
