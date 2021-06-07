Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.