The New York Yankees pulled third baseman Gio Urshela from the starting lineup on Friday as he battles side effects from the COVID-19 vaccination.
He was placed on the COVID-19 injured list.
In a corresponding move, the Yankees recalled infielder Mike Ford from their alternate training site in Moosic, Pa.
Urshela was in the lineup and scheduled to bat seventh and play third base against the Tampa Bay Rays in the 3:10 p.m. ET game.
Instead, DJ LeMahieu moved from second to third, and Tyler Wade was inserted in the lineup, playing second and batting ninth.
The 29-year-old Urshela is hitting .261 (6 of 23) with three runs scored and an RBI to start the season.
Several members of the Yankees' traveling party were vaccinated at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday by staff of the Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx.
--Field Level Media
