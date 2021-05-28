New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to the team's series opener against the host Detroit Tigers on Friday.
Stanton, 31, has been sidelined by a strained left quadriceps since May 13.
The former National League Most Valuable Player is batting .282 with nine homers and 24 RBIs in 33 games this season.
Stanton is batting .268 with 321 homers and 820 RBIs in 1,218 career games with the Florida/Miami Marlins and Yankees.
--Field Level Media
