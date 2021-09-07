Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole left New York's Tuesday game against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays due to left hamstring tightness.

Cole was pulled with two outs in the fourth inning following Reese McGuire's sacrifice fly that gave Toronto a 3-1 lead. After the throw from center fielder Aaron Judge skipped off his glove, Cole motioned for the trainer.

He was lifted after briefly getting checked out on the mound by trainer Tim Lentych. Albert Abreu took over on the mound.

Cole allowed three runs (two earned) and five hits in 3 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out two.

Cole entered Tuesday with a 14-6 record and a 2.73 ERA. He had gone 4-0 with a 0.73 ERA in four starts since missing 2 1/2 weeks due to COVID-19.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.